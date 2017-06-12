Easykart Championship: Bengaluru schoolboy Ruhaan Alva wins another race in Italy

Lonato (Italy), June 12: India's Ruhaan Alva, the 10-year old schoolboy from Bengaluru, continued his run of success in the Italian Easykart Championship with a win and a third place finish in the back-to-back rounds 4 and 5 held here over the last weekend.

Ruhaan, supported by Italian kart manufacturer Birel Art, won the fourth round on Saturday (June 10) and came in third in the next round on Sunday (June 11). He is currently placed second in the championship with 90 points, just 13 behind his MLG Racing team-mate Patrese Lorenzo.

"It has been a very difficult season, but I'm very happy with two wins and two podiums in four rounds that I have competed in this category," said Ruhaan, who had missed the first round due to his participation in the Mini class before switching to the higher Easykart 60 category from the second round onwards.

On Saturday, Ruhaan qualified second for the pre-final which he won after a hard battle with Lorenzo. The duo was again locked in a bitter tussle in the final that went to the wire with Ruhana managing to get an edge on Lorenzo to record his second win.

On Sunday, Ruhaan did not fare as well. He qualified second for the pre-final where he finished third which placed him second on the grid for the final. However, Ruhaan came in third at the chequered flag despite his valiant efforts to get past the front-runners as Lorenzo won the race.

The Rounds 6 and 7 will be held at Castelletto, Italy, on July 1-2.

OneIndia News