Dutee Chand to tie-up with German academy thanks to Pullela Gopichand

Bengaluru, May 3: Dutee Chand was the first female Indian sprinter after P.T Usha to qualify for the Rio Olympics after 36 years.

Now, she has marked another record last week in the history of Indian athletics. After almost a span of two and half decades, Dutee became the first Indian female sprinter to earn a silver medal in Asian Grand Prix championship in 100 metres that took place in Chinese Taipei. She clocked 11.59 seconds to earn the medal.

Despite creating this new record in the Indian sprint history Dutee did not seem elated. She seems to be setting her focus on the Asian Track and Field championship, scheduled to be held in Bhubneswar in July.

After returning home in Gopalpur, around 50 kilometres from Bhubneswar, Dutee, speaking over phone, said: “Next year is very important for me. I have Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Championship. So, my one and only aim is to reduce the timing.”

The 21-year old sprinter added saying: “I want to regain 11.24 seconds in 100 meters. I clocked that timing and earned the qualification for the Rio Olympics.”

But at the same time, Dutee’s coach Nagapuri Ramesh revealed that in a bid to improve her timing, efforts have been taken for a tie-up between a top German athletics academy.

The interesting part of the whole effort is that Pullela Gopichand, the Dronacharya badminton coach is the man behind this tie-up.

Gopichand took initiative for Dutee’s association with German academy. Ramesh, when asked about the initiative, informed: “One coach from the academy is expected to arrive in Hyderabad before the Asian Track and Field meet in July.

"Dutee has been living in Gopichand Badminton Academy for the past two years. She also does the fitness training with the players like P V Sindhu, Kidambi Srikant.

"Even she uses the gym of the academy. But the initiative Gopichand has taken for this tie-up was amazing. We are indebted.”

According to plans, Dutee will also travel to Germany before the World Championship next year and also take part in the competitions there. The German academy coaches will make the schedule of Dutee’s programmes.

