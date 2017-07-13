Dola and Rahul Banerjee set to introduce archery academy in Bengal

Kolkata, July 13: Olympian archers, Dola Banerjee and her brother Rahul are all set to introduce the first-ever archery academy in West Bengal - backed by the state sports ministry.

The residential archery school will be based at Jhargram Stadium, close to Jharkhand. They have selected this place because of the presence of talented tribal archers like Mangal Champia.

"West Bengal Government is providing us infrastructural support like stadium premises, the gym and a small swimming pool adjacent to the stadium. But we have decided not to ask for any financial help from the state government," said Dola.

The students, aged 8-14, will be enrolled to the academy. "We are in search of two qualified and skilled coaches who have special experience of training the kids. The first selection trial took place in Jalpaiguri where around 100 kid archers from seven districts took place," said Rahul.

"However, we have not yet found out any such talented archer from the first selection trial. We have plans for 16 boys and girls each in the academy and they will be released after a span of three to five years," said Rahul.

OneIndia News