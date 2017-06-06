Dipa Karmakar’s coach aims to spread 'Produnova Vault' across the country

Agartala, June 6: Dipa Karmakar’s Dronacharya awardee coach Bisweswar Nandi wants to spread the famous 'Produnova Vault' among the country’s other prolific gymnasts.

After being conferred with Dronacharya award by the Union sports ministry, Nandi feels his responsibility is now bigger than before.

Speaking from Agartala over the phone recently, Nandi said: “I have been awarded Dronacharya award. Now I should not be confined only to Dipa Karmakar.

"Along with Dipa’s improvement, I must think of trying to develop gymnastics as a whole.”

As a reflection of his thoughts, Nandi has already made a request to the Union sports ministry and the top bosses of Sports Authority of India (SAI) to initiate for a long term preparatory camp in New Delhi from the end of this month.

Nandi added: “I want a national camp there which can be continued for at least two to thr5ee months at a stretch.

"There, along with Dipa, I am likely to call up a few more leading female gymnasts from all over the country. There is Pranati Nayek from Bengal, Aruna Reddy from Tamil Nadu.

"Priyanka and Asmita Paul are already attending camps from Tripura. My main object will be to try to teach other gymnasts Produnova vault also. I want to spread it.

"I dream that along with Dipa, more students of mine will be bringing medals from international tournaments executing Produnova vault.

"Then it can be said that I have achieved a rare feat as a coach.” But at the same time, Nandi stressed on the matter that the gymnasts must have the courage and determination of mastering Produnova vault as Dipa had in the beginning.

Nandi said: “Dipa had tremendous courage and zeal to master the most difficult vault. That is why she has been able to achieve it.

"Others must need that determination. But I am optimistic that they also can learn the vault as they are also highly talented.”

Incidentally, Dipa Karmarkar who has been under rehab following knee surgery is likely to resume training from August.

OneIndia News