Dhanraj Pillay to be conferred East Bengal's 'Bharat Gaurav' award

Posted By: IANS
Kolkata, June 27: Former India hockey skipper Dhanraj Pillay will be conferred East Bengal football club's highest honour, 'Bharat Gaurav', on its foundation day ceremony on August 1, the club's assistant general secretary Shanti Ranjan Dasgupta said.

"He has been a huge servant for Indian hockey. He has led by example on and off the field. The club is happy to be able to honour him," Dasgupta said.

File photo: Dhanraj Pillay (right)
Pillay has represented India in four Olympics, World Cups, Champions Trophy and Asian Games in his career spanning over 15 years.

He made 339 appearances for the national team and scored 170 goals.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 27, 2017, 16:54 [IST]
