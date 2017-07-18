Devendra Jhajharia eyes Tokyo Olympic gold, dreams of opening a javeline academy

New Delhi, July 18: Devendra Jhajharia will not be able to throw javeline for the next two to three months.

Devendra Jhajharia breaks world record

While training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) where he is an employee and resides, Jhajharia received a shock injury on his right shoulder.

Speaking over phone from Jaipur on Monday (July 17), the only Indian to have won two Para-Olympic golds, Jhajharia clarified, “Doctor at SAI had asked me not to undergo operation in the shoulder. So, following their advice I am undergoing physiotherapy and doing some light fitness training. It might take two or three months to get it completely cured. I hope I will be able to start throwing javeline after recovery.”

Devendra had a lot of praise of Sundar Singh Gurjar, the gold medalist javeline thrower in the ongoing World Para-Athletics championship in London.

"He is also very skillful athlete. More importantly, in the previous two World championships I brought gold medals for the country and this time Sundar has made the hat-trick.

"Winning gold medal in an event like World Championship is not easy," he said.

Along with Sundar Singh Gurjar’s success, another 18-year-old boy from Haryana has highly impressed Devendra in the World Championship.

The 36-year old javeline thrower added, "The boy from Haryana named Rinku, had finished at fourth position at the age of only 18 years! He did it on the same day Sundar Singh won the gold. Unless you have amazing talents it is too tough to earn fourth position in an event like World Championship. The boy trains at SAI Jaipur. I offer a lot of guidance to him.”

Jhajharia revealed in the telephonic interview that he's actually dreaming of introducing an academy only with the country’s budding javeline throwers in the near future.

He explained, "My aim is to make a hat-trick of gold medals in three consecutive Olympics by winning the third one at Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Then I have dream of opening an academy only for young and talented javeline throwers. I hope Union Sports Ministry will come forward to help me. They must realize that I have been bringing medals for the country for the last 15 years.”

OneIndia News