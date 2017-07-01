Details released for the historical Punjabi Prison match at WWE Battleground

Bengaluru, July 1: This past week on Smackdown Live, WWE has officially confirmed the return of the Punjabi Prison match. It has found a way back into WWE programming with an Indian-origin Superstar Jinder Mahal holding the WWE Championship. On July 23rd, he will defend his title against Randy Orton inside the unforgiven bamboo structure.

Previously, there have been only two such matches in the history of the WWE. The first one took place back at the Great American Bash PPV in 2006 between The Undertaker and Big Show which saw an interference from the Great Khali.

Later in 2007, Khali squared off inside the structure to take on the world champion, Batista.

Now, WWE Universe might have forgotten about the rules of the gimmick with the structure’s absence for over a decade. In order to reintroduce them with the upcoming matchup, WWE.com recently dropped an update about the match rules.

We can tell from the update that there will be some alteration made to the basic structure of the cage. The inner bamboo structure will be reinforced with steel frames inside the Punjabi Prison. Check out the details here:

“While matches like a Steel Cage, Hell in a Cell or even the Elimination Chamber typically trap a Superstar within one enclave, the Punjabi Prison surrounds them with two:

First, there are four walls of bamboo that immediately surround the ring in the fashion of a traditional cage. Outside of that stands another, larger, octagonal structure, topped with a series of razor-sharp bamboo spikes.”

The match will be contested under No Disqualification rules, of course like it does in steel cage matches. But, there are no pinfall or submission rules. To win the contest, the superstar will need to escape the bamboo structure, at the earliest. The rules of the match were clarified by WWE’s official website:

“To win, a Superstar must escape both cages, a prospect that is far easier said than done. The interior structure contains four doors, all of which are attended by a referee.

When a Superstar calls for the door to be opened, they have one minute to walk through it and into the outer structure. If they don’t make it through in time, the door is shut and locked for good.”

The match gimmick was chosen by Jinder himself. Since he will not need to pin The Viper to retain his title, this gives the clear upper hand to him. The Singh Brothers will come handy during the finishing segment helping him to continue his reign as the champion after the brutal match.

