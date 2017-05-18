Details of next season of WWE Total Divas, Charlotte to replace Eva Marie

Bengaluru, May 18: Eva Marie was last seen on the WWE programming in the month of August 2016. She took the promotion by storm just after being drafted to Smackdown Live.

With a 'wardrobe malfunction’ on live television, she was able to create a whole lot of attention around the WWE Universe.

While it was expected that a big push is coming towards her, she suffered an unfortunate 'Wellness Policy Violation’ prior to the Summerslam PPV. Since then, there have been multiple rumours of her returning to the WWE but that did not happen.

Now, if going by the reports from Pro-wrestling Sheet, then we might have seen the very last of her in the company.

The rift between her and WWE has never come to an end following the suspension. This is the reason she has cut all the ties from the company.

So, there are no chances of seeing her anymore in the most popular reality TV show, Total Divas. The last episode of the Total Divas season six might have been her last in WWE TV. Quite expectedly, WWE has not uploaded her segments into the official Youtube channel, as well.

The production has already started searching the possible replacements of Eva on the show. As per the present reports, Charlotte is the front-runner to fill up the void. The show hosts are interviewing the female talents to finalise things for the upcoming season.

It is to be noted that another powerful name Paige might also not make it to the show due to her recent controversies.

Someday, WWE might come up with the news of her release, as well. So, a replacement is needed, here, too.

WWE.com has arranged a vote among the fans asking who they would like to see on the Total Divas show. Sasha Banks was the winner in the pole making her a choice, too.

As of now, it is clear that there will be a couple of changes made to the seventh season of the show in terms of the superstars. The producer Nikki Bella herself, Brie Bella, Natalya, and Naomi are already finalised for the next edition.

The ongoing season has just been wrapped up on the E Network. The channel will return with the spin-off “Total Bellas” show on this fall. The seventh season of Total Divas is expected to go on the air at next year’s beginning.

