Delhi's 65-year-old shooter sets national record

New Delhi, Jan 18: Nirmal Yadav, aged 65, sets a national record at the recently concluded 60th National Shooting Championship in Pune.

The shooter from Delhi shot 341/400 to set the meet record in the Veteran Women's 10m Air Pistol event.

"I am very happy to make a mark in this sport and now am even more motivated to train hard and better my scores," said Nirmal.

Nirmal, who has trained at the TopGun Shooting Academy in the capital, started shooting only two years back.

The wife of a former Major General had also won a gold at the Dr. Karni Singh Memorial Shooting Championship in Jaipur last year.

PTI