Date and location of the WWE PPVs in the second half of the year

Bengaluru, May 13: WWE has listed all the PPVs that will take place for the first half of the year. Seven PPVs were announced including Summerslam will take place until the month of August. No events afterwards were enlisted in WWE schedule till date except for Survivor Series.

However, we have received some major news from the reports of 411Mania.com who suggested that WWE has already finalised the date and venue for the next three PPVs, post-Summerslam. Three big cities will be the host to these PPVs.

Here are the listings of four PPVs that are potentially confirmed for the second half of the year

No Mercy - September 24 (Staples Center, Los Angeles, California)

Clash of Champions - October 8 (TBA, Detroit, Michigan)

Hell in a Cell - October 22 (Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota)

Survivor Series - November 20 (Toyota Center, Houston, Texas)

TLC - December 17 (TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts)

Roadblock (TBA)

As per WWE’s tradition from last year, it is being assumed that Clash of Champions, Hell in a Cell and Roadblock will be Raw-exclusive events whereas No Mercy and TLC would be Smackdown exclusive PPVs.

Although, a report from PWInsider.com has surfaced stating that No Mercy will be a Raw-exclusive event. If that is the case then a major alteration will happen on the schedule.

Also, last year we have got the returning Backlash PPV in the month of August. It was hosted as the first brand-exclusive PPV after the brand split was made effective.

This year, it will witness a premature return, this month. So, that slot is still open for another PPV just following Summerslam.

It will be interesting to see whether WWE comes up with another event from the old era. This would also ensure both the brands getting the same number of PPVs.

With this report coming up, it is almost confirmed that WWE has arranged the above-mentioned dates for the PPVs in the fall.

The source also indicated that the company might have in store some major planning for those nights. Hence, they have booked the slots, this much earlier.

Plus, as you can see on the list, each of those events will be hosted by big cities. So, an alteration of schedule is not expected, certainly. The venue plays a big role in WWE storylines, quite often.

OneIndia News