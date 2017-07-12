Cristiano Ronaldo's yacht searched by tax agency officers

Madrid, July 12: Real Madrid star forward Cristiano Ronaldo's yacht was boarded and searched by armed tax agency officers off the Spanish coast while he was enjoying his summer vacation with his family, as could be seen in pictures exclusively published by a society magazine on Wednesday (July 12).

Hola magazine released images in which three fully-equipped tax enforcement officers inspected the luxury vessel, which the Portuguese player had rented for himself and several family members, reports Efe.

According to the publication, Ronaldo had just returned from eating lunch at a restaurant on the Mediterranean island of Formentera.

Ronaldo has been beleaguered by tax authorities after he came under scrutiny for allegedly evading some 14.7 million euros ($16.5 million) in taxes between 2011-14.

Madrid's regional prosecutor accused Ronaldo of taking advantage of a corporate structure created in 2010 that served to conceal the megastar's income derived from his image rights.

IANS