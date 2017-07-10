Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka in fifth and final ODI to win series 3-2

Hambantota, July 10: Zimbabwe today (July 10) created history as they defeated Sri Lanka by 3 wickets in the fifth and final ODI to win the series 3-2.

It was Zimbabwe's first overseas ODI series win 8 years. The last time they won an ODI series away from home was in 2009 against Kenya's.

Also, this is their first overseas ODI win in 16 years. The last time they won it was against New Zealand in 2001.

Chasing a low total of 204 runs in the final ODI, Zimbabwe got past the line in just 38.1 overs losing 7 wickets. Opener Hamilton Masakadza was the top scorers with 73 runs.

Also, Solomon Mire and Tarisai Musakanda contributed 43 and 37 respectively at the top of the order to guide their team to a smooth win and a historic ODI series triumph over giants Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Off-spinner Sikandar Raza claimed three wickets to help Zimbabwe restrict Sri Lanka to 203 for eight in the fifth and deciding one-day international today.

Put into bat, Sri Lanka suffered from a lack of partnerships but opener Danushka Gunathilaka (52) and Asela Gunaratne (59 not out) hit gritty half-centuries to steady the home side in Hambantota.

The Angelo Mathews-led side slipped to 153-8 in the 42nd over before Gunaratne and Dushmantha Chameera (18 not out) put on an unbeaten 50-run stand for the ninth wicket.

Paceman Tendai Chatara drew first blood after getting opener Niroshan Dickwella -- who came into the match with two successive centuries -- caught behind for three.

The wicket also pulled the brakes on Sri Lanka's rampaging opening starts in the previous one-day internationals against the visiting African side.

Dickwella and Gunathilaka made ODI history in delivering back-to-back double century partnerships in the previous two contests against Zimbabwe.

Raza (3-21), who opened the bowling for the visiting side, rattled Sri Lanka's top order with two wickets including left-handed batsman Upul Tharanga for one.

The Pakistan-born Raza was complemented by skipper Graeme Cremer, who took two wickets with his wily leg-spin, notably the prized scalp of his opposite number Mathews (24).

The 11th-ranked Zimbabwe, who leveled the series at 2-2 on Saturday, are chasing their first bilateral series away from home against a Test side since they defeated Bangladesh on their home turf in 2001.

PTI