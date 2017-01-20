Yuvraj Singh thanks new captain Virat Kohli after 150-run knock

Cuttack, Jan 20: Senior all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who hit a ODI career best 150 yesterday (January 19), has thanked his new captain Virat Kohli for showing "lot of trust" in him.

At Cuttack's Barabati Stadium on Thursday, Yuvraj smashed 150 and Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit 134 to star in India's 15-run victory over England in the high-scoring 2nd ODI.



After the knock, Yuvraj said he had self-confidence due to the support of new skipper Kohli. (Match scorecard)

"You will always have the self-confidence when you have the backing of the team and the captain. Virat (Kohli) has showed lot of trust in me. That was very important for me that the people in the dressing room trust me," Yuvraj said in the post-match press conference.

The 35-year-old said he had batted well in Ranji Trophy and was confident of doing well at the international stage too, in his comeback.

"I have been batting really well in the domestic season. I have been hitting the ball really well. I was aiming to make it big on my day," he said.

On his big knock, he said, "Definitely (happy), 150 is a huge score in one-day cricket. It's my highest and taken a long time to get there but I am very happy it happened today. Hopefully, in the coming time I can contribute more consistently."

With the series already in the bag with 2-0 verdict, India will aim to make a clean sweep over England as the 3rd and final ODI takes place at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Sunday (January 22).

