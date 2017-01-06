Yuvraj Singh stages a comeback for England series: Twitterati thank Virat Kohli

New Delhi, Jan 6: Veteran India batsman Yuvraj Singh staged a comeback into the ODI and T20I squad as Indian cricket team for England series was picked on Friday (January 6).

The 35-year-old southpaw made it to the Indian side as Virat Kohli took over as the new limited overs skipper.



After nearly a 3-hour delay for start of meeting, BCCI's selectors unveiled the Indian ODI, T20I squads for the home series against England.

Yuvraj had been making the right noises in the domestic circuit with his impressive performances in the Ranji Trophy, but he was ignored during New Zealand series.

The veteran Punjab batsman, who got married in November last year, had admitted that he was still hopeful of playing for Indian national cricket team despite being ignored repeatedly.

Yuvraj was part of the Indian side during World T20 2016 and played his last international game against Australi at Mohali, during the ICC tournament.

Yuvraj slammed career-best 260 against Baroda in the Ranji Trophy 2016-17 season. Earlier, he also played a superb knock of 177 at Lahli on October 14 against Madhya Pradesh at the Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli.

Kohli's anointment as the skipper of India's limited overs captain has started a new era in Indian cricket as MS Dhoni's glorious era came to an end.

Experts also feel Kohli's hand behind induction of Yuvraj in the Indian side. The two cricketers are quite close to each other, Kohli has also been confident of Yuvraj's all round capability.

