Yuvraj Singh slams 14th ODI century: Twitterati hail stylish India batsman

Yuvraj slammed his career's 14th ODI ton and played a crucial knock to revive India's innings after a rare top order collapse in the match.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

New Delhi, Jan 19: Veteran India batsman Yuvraj Singh on Thursday (Jan 19) justified his selection in the limited overs' squad as he slammed a brilliant century against England in the second ODI at Cuttack.

Ind-Eng series schedule; Photos

Yuvraj slammed his career's 14th ODI ton and played a crucial knock to revive India's innings after a rare top order collapse in the match.

Yuvraj Singh slams 14th ODI century: Twitterati hail stylish India batsman
Yuvraj Singh

The 35-year-old southpaw brought up his century off just 98 deliveries and also stitched a record 256-run partnership with old teammate MS Dhoni for fourth wicket. 

The veteran cricketer departed after hitting his maiden 150 in 127 deliveries. 

The stylish left handed batsman was immediately hailed on social media after making a comeback into the ODI squad after a gap of three years. Last ime he slammed a ton was way back in 2011 against West Indies at Chennai.

Cricketers and fans took to Twitter to hail their favourite cricketer:

Mohammad Kaif

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif gets nostalgic.

Kevin Pietersen

This is how England batsman Kevin Pietersen reacted. 

Gautam Bhimani

This is how cricket presenter Gautam Bhimani reacted. 

Rajiv Shukla

This is how Rajiv Shukla congratulated Yuvraj.

VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman hails Yuvraj Singh on his century. 

Karun Nair

This is how Karun Nair hailed Yuvraj Singh. 

Andrew Flintoff

Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff congratulated Yuvraj. 

Priety Zinta

This is Kings XI Punjab co-owner hailed Yuvi. 

Alan Wilkins

This is how senior commentator Alan Wilkins hailed Yuvraj Singh. 

BCCI shares the video

This is the video shared by the BCCI after Yuvraj slammed his hundred. 

OneIndia News

Read more about:

yuvraj singh, cricket, odis, team india, england tour of india 2016 17

Story first published: Thursday, January 19, 2017, 16:56 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 19, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 