Yuvraj Singh slams 14th ODI century: Twitterati hail stylish India batsman

New Delhi, Jan 19: Veteran India batsman Yuvraj Singh on Thursday (Jan 19) justified his selection in the limited overs' squad as he slammed a brilliant century against England in the second ODI at Cuttack.

Ind-Eng series schedule; Photos

Yuvraj slammed his career's 14th ODI ton and played a crucial knock to revive India's innings after a rare top order collapse in the match.

The 35-year-old southpaw brought up his century off just 98 deliveries and also stitched a record 256-run partnership with old teammate MS Dhoni for fourth wicket.

The veteran cricketer departed after hitting his maiden 150 in 127 deliveries.

The stylish left handed batsman was immediately hailed on social media after making a comeback into the ODI squad after a gap of three years. Last ime he slammed a ton was way back in 2011 against West Indies at Chennai.

Cricketers and fans took to Twitter to hail their favourite cricketer:

OneIndia News