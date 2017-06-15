Yuvraj Singh set to play 300th ODI: Cricketers hail his fighting spirit

Birmingham, June 15: Veteran India cricketer Yuvraj Singh is all set to achieve another milestone as he is going to play his career's 300th ODI match.

It will be a historic moment for the stylish left-handed batsman when India will come out to play against Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2017.

Interestingly, Yuvraj had made his ODI debut for India in Champions Trophy 2000 against Australia and scored a match winning half-century in the debut game.

The south-paw made a comeback on the cricket pitch after getting diagnosed with cancer and fighting it successfully.

When he was asked about his landmark 300th ODI appearance, Yuvraj said, "I am alive and that is the biggest thing for me."

"I don't want to talk about my regrets when I am in a good zone. I am playing well and would continue for a few more years. As long as I am performing, I would like to play," Yuvraj said, making it clear that the 2019 World Cup is still in his mind.

The elegant left-hander feels getting India jersey may not be very difficult, but wearing it for 17 years, demands determination of a different level along with copious amount of self belief.

Several cricketers took to Twitter to congratulate Yuvraj on his 300th ODI appearance.

Here's who said what:

300th game ! I'm sure my parents ,gurus,friends and well wishers will be proud of me today how far I have come with my battles in life 🙏👊🏽 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 14, 2017 Yuvraj thanks family and gurus Yuvraj Singh thanked all the people behind his success and journey. Congratulations on 300 ODI's @YUVSTRONG12 paaji. You have been an inspiration to one and all — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 14, 2017 Shikhar Dhawan Teammate Shikhar Dhawan congratulated Yuvraj for his achievement. Congratulations to a man who has won many big battles on the field and bigger ones off the field. Happy 300th @YUVSTRONG12 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 15, 2017 Virender Sehwag This is how former India cricketer Virender Sehwag congratulated Yuvraj. Congrats @YUVSTRONG12 on your 300th ODI match👏Make it a memorable one buddy😊 Good luck👍 @BCCI #CT17 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 15, 2017 VVS Laxman Former India cricketer VVS Laxman congratulated Yuvraj for his landmark match. A bond which started more than 20 years ago...special dedication for my brother @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/Zb68JPcaYT — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 15, 2017 Harbhajan Singh India cricketer Harbhajan Singh shared an emotional message for Yuvraj Singh.

OneIndia News