Yuvraj Singh reveals he thought of retiring from cricket

Cuttack, Jan 20: After turning the clock back to construct one of the finest innings of his ODI career, Yuvraj Singh revealed that he almost quit the game after being dropped from the national team post-cancer return.

Match scorecard; Series schedule; Photos

The 35-year-old Yuvraj blazed his way to a career-best ODI score of 150 (127 balls, 21x4, 3x6) against England in the 2nd game of the 3-match rubber yesterday (January 19) here at the Barabati Stadium. (2nd ODI highlights)



Yuvraj Singh Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by 15 runs

Yuvraj's top-class knock and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's equally superb 134 helped India post a mammoth 381/6 in 50 overs.

In reply, England fought hard till the end but fell short by 15 runs with skipper Eoin Morgan's (102) ton going in vain.

The hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead with the third and final ODI to be played in Kolkata on Sunday (January 22).

Yuvraj, a veteran of 295 ODIs, said it was tough work for him for nearly 3 years after winning his battle against cancer.

"It feels great (to score a century after a long time). I came back after recovering from cancer and first 2-3 years were hard. I had to really work hard on my fitness. I was in and out of the team. I was not able to get a permanent spot," Yuvraj said in the post-match press conference on Thursday night.

The left-hander said he was thinking of quitting the game after being dropped from the Indian team but never gave up.

"There was a time when I thought where to continue or not to continue (playing the game). A lot of people have helped throughout this journey. Never giving up is my theory. I never gave up, kept working hard and thought hopefully one day time will change," he said.

When asked about his critics, he said, "I don't think about who is reacting to what, neither do I read the newspapers or watch television. I try and focus on my game and I wanted to prove a point to myself that I am still good enough to play international cricket. I was good today."

OneIndia News