Yuvraj Singh to MS Dhoni: Are you going to hit more sixes now?

Mumbai, Jan 11: He has smashed a record 197 sixes in One Day International cricket. And many more are set to flow from the bat of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the coming days without the responsibility of captaincy. The man himself has said.

Ind-Eng series schedule; Yuvraj interviews Dhoni

Dhoni, who last week stepped down as India's limited overs skipper, is the leading six-hitter in ODIs as an international captain and also for India. He is 3 short of the 200-mark. So far he has played 283 ODIs. ('Fearless' Dhoni returns)



MS Dhoni

Yuvraj Singh

Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by 190 runs Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: Sunrisers won by 8 runs

In the all-time list of six-hitters which has Shahid Afridi of Pakistan at the top with 351, Dhoni is 5th with 197 hits over the fence. He can go past New Zealander Brendon McCullum's tally of 200 soon. (Fan touches Dhoin's feet)

The 35-year-old Dhoni is now part of the Indian ODI and T20I squads as a wicketkeeper-batsman. He will be seen in action from Sunday as the 50-over series starts in Pune on January 15.

Yesterday (January 10), Dhoni led an Indian side for the last time. He was at the helm for India A against England in a warm-up 50-over contest at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. He scored an entertaining 40-ball 68 not out but ended up on the losing side as England successfully chased down 305 with 3 wickets and 7 balls to spare.

After the match, in a video chat with team-mate Yuvraj Singh, Dhoni said he will try to hit sixes if the bowlers bowl in his zone.

"Now since you are not the captain are you going to hit more sixes? Are you going to be more fearless?," asked Yuvraj.

Dhoni replied, "If they bowl in my area, in the right areas, if the situation permits then I will look to hit sixes."

It was an interesting conversation between Dhoni and Yuvraj with the latter interviewing his former captain. Both batted together yesterday and will again return to action in England series. Yuvraj has returned to the national side. Virat Kohli is the new captain.

Most sixes in ODIs (Top 6)

351 - Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)

270 - Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)

238 - Chris Gayle (West Indies)

200 - Brendon McCullum (New Zealand)

197 - MS Dhoni

195 - Sachin Tendulkar (India)

Well done @msdhoni on your career as captain ! 3 major wins 2 w cups 🏏☝🏼⭐️⭐️⭐️ time to unleash the old dhoni👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/7WXdre9qJU — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 10, 2017

OneIndia News