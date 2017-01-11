Yuvraj Singh is back in India squad because MS Dhoni is not the captain: Yograj Singh

New Delhi, Jan 11: At a time when fans are getting emotional watching the bonding between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh, Yuvraj's father Yograj Singh has once again attacked the former India captain.

Hitting out at MS Dhoni, Yograj claimed that the only reason for his son's comeback in the India squad is because Dhoni has stepped down as the captain.



Yograj was quoted by Maharashtra Times as saying,"Yuvraj is back in the team because Dhoni is no longer the captain."

Yograj added that he had predicted this two years ago and that is what has happened now.

Yograj has constantly blamed Dhoni for his son Yuvraj's ouster from the Indian team.

Earlier during the World T20 2016, Yograj lambasted Dhoni for deliberately changing the batting order of his son so that he coudln't perform well and get evicted from the team.

Yuvraj was last week rewarded for his consistently good performance in the domestic circuit and was picked up for India's limited overs series against England.

Dhoni stepped down as the captain of India's ODI and T20I team, last week, and Virat Kohli was appointed as the new captain.

Earlier on Tuesday, Yuvraj made most of the return into the ODI squad as he excelled with the willow, scoring 56, in the practice match against England while playing for India A.

After the match, which ended in a lost cause for India A, Yuvraj interview Dhoni in a video showing the mutual respect between the two.

Dhoni and Yuvraj came together in a touching video which was posted by the latter on his Twitter account in the wee hours of today (January 11).

After the match, both Dhoni and Yuvraj must have gone down memory lane talking about successes and failures. And some of it was recorded with Yuvraj posing questions to his captain.

