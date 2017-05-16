Yuvraj Singh hails Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan for 'inspiring' all

Bengaluru, May 16: Ace Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh hailed Pakistani batsmen Misbah-up-Haq and Younis Khan for being an inspiration for the entire cricket fraternity. [Winning farewell for Misbah, Younis]

Both Misbah and Younis bid adieu to international cricket on Monday (May 14) after Pakistan defeated West Indies in 3-match Test series.

Yuvraj took to microblogging site Twitter to convey his best wishes to the retiring Pakistani duo. He wrote, "Goodbye two greats of Pakistan cricket @captainmisbahpk and Younis khan your contribution towards the game was inspiring to all of us."

Here is Yuvraj's tweet:

Good bye two greats of Pakistan cricket @captainmisbahpk and younis khan your contribution towards the game was inspiring to all of us 👏🏽 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 15, 2017

Younis and Misbah were two of the finest cricketers of their generation. Younis Khan is the only Pakistani batsmen in their history to score 10,000 Test career runs in 118 matches. Making his debut way back in 2000, Younis's career spanned for 17 long years. He has scored 34 Test centuries.

Misbah, the former Pakistani captain, represented his country 75 times, scoring 5222 runs. It was indeed a fairytale end to two great careers.

Yuvraj's appreciation of the Pakistani cricketers sets great example given the fact that the two countries share a bittersweet rivalry on-field.

The Indian southpaw is currently plying his trade with IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) who have qualified for the play-offs.

SRH are scheduled to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the first eliminator match on Wednesday (May 17).

