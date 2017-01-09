Yuvraj Singh enjoys 'old notes' joke on him, calls it 'good one'

New Delhi, Jan 9: Senior India cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared a funny image which apparently took a dig at his comeback into India's limited overs squad against England.

Ind-England series schedule; Yuvraj, Shikhar sweat it out in nets

Yuvraj shared an image on his Instagram account which was took a jibe at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for selecting senior cricketers like him and Ashish Nehra.



The image compared Yuvraj and Nehra to old Rs 500 and 1000 notes, which are no more in legal tender in the country. The old Rs 500 and 1000 notes were demonetised by Modi government on November 8, 2016.

Sharing the image on Instagram Yuvraj wrote,"😂😂😂😂 good one ! Whoever made this."

😂😂😂😂 good one ! Whoever made this A photo posted by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:06am PST

Yuvraj and Nehra were inducted into the Indian ODI and T20I squad on Friday (Jan 6). The veteran cricketers were rewarded for their impressive performances in the domestic season.

If Yuvraj, the southpaw batsman, was in sublime form during Ranji Trophy and ensured that the selectors don't miss him out this time.

(India A face England, MS Dhoni to captain for last time)

While left-arm pacer Nehra was part of India's T20I squad and has been inducted into the ODI squad for his good show.

Both Nehra and Yuvraj will be playing for India A against England in the warm up game to get into form ahead of the first ODI match starting January 15 at Pune.

Yuvraj and Nehra were part of the Indian team which played the World Cup final against Australia in 2003 in South Africa.

OneIndia News