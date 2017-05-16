Yusuf and Irfan Pathan inaugurate their cricket academy in Gujarat

Lunvada, May 16: Pathan brothers, Irfan and Yusuf has launched Cricket Academy of Pathan (CAP), their fourth academy here to provide quality coaching and contribute in the development of the sport in the country.

The Pathan brothers plan to lunch CAP in 5 more cities in India in the next couple of months and also intends to have around 20 academies across the country by this year.

The CAP curriculum consists of two modules, training the coaches and training the kids. CAP will train aspiring coaches to ensure efficient coaches are produced who in turn will be coaching the kids.

CAP director Irfan Pathan said: "India today, has no dearth of talent, it's just that they need to be mentored, trained and guided in the right direction. We at CAP will ensure new standards for coaching and development of cricket in India."

Besides coaching, CAP is also focusing on nutrition, physical development of the kids who enrols with the academy.

Coaches will also be trained to gauge the strength and weakness of a kid on the field.

Irfan said: "Many a time, a talent is lost out due to improper guidance or the coaches' inability to gauge these important aspects and guide them accordingly. We at CAP will ensure each child gets the required attention."

Had a good launch of CAP academy in lunavada gujarat.Hopefully kids of lunavada make d best use of d facilities #cap pic.twitter.com/Nc5rh0EhLq — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 16, 2017

PTI