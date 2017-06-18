Youths in Kashmir celebrate as Pakistan win Champions Trophy

Srinagar, June 18: Youths across Kashmir Valley burst into rapture as Pakistan defeated India in a one-sided cricket final of the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday (June 18).

At most places the celebrating youths kept bursting firecrackers and dancing on the streets in Farah Kadal and Sekidafar areas of old city in Srinagar. Some exuberant youths threw firecrackers inside a CRPF camp and the local police station.

Reports said three youths were injured when security forces chased the miscreants away.

Even women took to streets at many places in the Valley singing to express joy at Pakistan's victory against the defending champions.

In villages where the youths could not lay their hands on firecrackers, they beat drums to express their joy.

The authorities did not interfere with these expressions of joy and celebrations and the security forces intervened only at places where the excited youths came close to security forces camps to throw firecrackers inside.

Reports from south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama as also from north Kashmir districts of Ganderbal, Bandipora and Kupwara indicated that the celebrations were widespread in the Valley.

