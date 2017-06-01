Your complete guide to ICC Champions Trophy 2017

By:
Bengaluru, June 1: The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 will get under way today (June 1) with hosts England facing Bangladesh at The Oval, London.

Champions Trophy, previously known as ICC Knockout, features top 8 teams in the world. India are the holders, having won in 2013.

Teams will compete for this trophy. Photo from ICC
Here is your complete guide to the tournament

# ICC Champions Trophy will be played in England and Wales from June 1 (Thursday) to 18 (Sunday). This is the 8th edition of the 50-over tournament

# This is a historic event in terms of technology usage. For the first time ever, batsmen will use bat sensors and drones will be deployed for advanced pitch analysis

# There are 8 teams competing. The top 8 sides, as per the ICC ODI Team Rankings (As on September 30, 2015) qualified for the tournament

# West Indies, the 2004 winners, will miss this edition as they failed to qualify, finishing 9th at the cut-off date

# The 8 teams are divided into 2 groups of 4 each. The top 2 will progress to the knockouts (semi-finals)

# Group A consists of Australia, England, Bangladesh and New Zealand

# Group B has India, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka

# In all there will be 15 matches in the tournament (Format, rain rules, points system)

# The biggest match of the tournament - India Vs Pakistan, will be played on Sunday (June 4) at Edgbaston (Birmingham) from 3 PM IST

# This will be Virat Kohli's first senior ICC tournament as India captain

# Each team will have a 15-member squad (Full list of squads)

# There are no reserve days for group stage and semi-final games

# There is a reserve day (June 19) for the final

# In India, Star Sports will broadcast all matches LIVE (Full list of broadcasters)

# Match timings - 3 PM IST (Day games) - 10.30 AM UK time (GMT +1), 6 PM IST (Day/Night matches) - 1.30 PM UK time

# There will be 3 venues for the tournament - The Oval (London), Edgbaston (Birmingham) and Cardiff Wales Stadium (Cardiff)

# India, Australia and England are favourites to win

Previous Champions

1998 - South Africa (Hosts - Bangladesh, Runner-up - West Indies) - 9 teams participated

2000 - New Zealand (Hosts - Kenya, Runner-up - India) - 11 teams participated

2002 - India and Sri Lanka joint winners after the final was washed out twice (including reserve day) (Hosts - Sri Lanka) - 12 teams participated

2004 - West Indies (Hosts - England, Runner-up - England) - 12 teams participated

2006 - Australia (Hosts - India, Runner-up - West Indies) - 10 teams participated

2009 - Australia (Hosts - South Africa, Runner-up - New Zealand) - 8 teams participated

2013 - India (Hosts - England, Runner-up - England) - 8 teams participated

Story first published: Thursday, June 1, 2017, 13:08 [IST]
