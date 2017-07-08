Younis Khan donates Rs 10 million to charity organisations

Karachi, July 8: Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan said he will donate the cash reward of Rs 10 million that he received from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Edhi Foundation and two other organisations.

"I am thankful to the PM for the cash reward. I will donate it to Edhi Foundation, Indus Hospital and The Citizens Foundation," Younis said as reported in Dawn.

He requested tax exemption on the donation "so that the amount could help as many people in need as possible."

Earlier this week, at a ceremony held by the PM to celebrate the victory of the cricket team at the Champions Trophy 2017, a cash reward of Rs 10 million was announced for the players of the winning team as well as chief selector Inzamamul Haq.

Bowling coach Azhar Mahmood was given Rs 5 million and team manager Talat Ali was given Rs 2.5 million, while other PCB officials, such as media manager, social media manager, in-charge tour operations and cricket analyst, were given Rs 2.5 million each.

Members of the selection team were also awarded Rs 1 million each, while head coach Mickey Arthur, fielding coach Grant Trafford Luden and batting coach Grant Flower were also given Rs 5 million each.

OneIndia News