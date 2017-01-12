Young Sanju Samson given stern warning by KCA

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 12: The disciplinary committee of the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) that probed Sanju Samson for his objectionable conduct in a Ranji Trophy match last month, on Thursday (January 12) let off the 22-year-old player with a strong warning to behave himself.

Along with the warning, the KCA has asked Samson's father, a former constable with the Delhi Police, to ensure that he does not accompany his son to the playing ground or to the practice area and does not intervene in any cricket issues.



Trouble began for Samson ever since he behaved in a brash manner after he got out cheaply in a Ranji Trophy match in December. Another allegation against him was that he did not stay in the team hotel.

What made matters worse was when Samson's father spoke in a very rude manner with then KCA president T.C. Mathew, after which the the association decided to take up Samson's behaviour in a strong way.

Following these incidents, the state cricket association asked the disciplinary committee to probe them and both father and son were asked to appear before the committee. The two later tendered a written apology.

Former Kerala Ranji player T.P. Ranganathan said the KCA has done the right thing in reprimanding the youngster as he has a bright future ahead of him.

Samson, who is the third Keralite to be selected for the national side after Tinu Yohanan and S. Sreesanth, played his last match against England in Mumbai on Tuesday (January 10) for India A, which was led by former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

IANS