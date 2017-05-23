WWE COO Triple H congratulates Mumbai Indians on IPL 2017 triumph

New Delhi, May 23: The COO of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Triple H on Monday (May 22) sent a special gift for the current Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians.

Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate Mumbai Indians, who won the IPL title for record third time, wrote on his handle, "Congratulations, @mipaltan. @WWE has something headed your way! @WWEIndia".

WWE are making constant efforts to promote the game amongst Indian audiences. They even sent their star players on Extra Innings T20 in a bid to expand fans base in the country.

Rohit Sharma led Mumbai defeated finalists Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run in a thrilling final to lift the IPL trophy for the third time.

Mumbai have thus become the only team in the history of the home grown Indian T20 league to win it thrice.

MI held their nerve to defend 129 at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in a last-over thriller on Sunday (May 21).

Pune skipper Steve Smith was unlucky to have ended up as the runners up. Pune were the only team in the season to have defeated MI three times but couldn't edge past them in the final.

Batting first, Mumbai posted a paltry total of 129/8 setting a target of 130 for RPS to chase. But Mumbai's lethal bowling unit prevented latter from achieving the target.

Mumbai's young all-rounder Krunal Pandya was adjuged man of the match for his brilliance with bat as well as ball.

