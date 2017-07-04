WWC: We have areas to work on, says Mithali Raj

Derby, July 4: India might be on top of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 standings after three games, but skipper Mithali Raj said her team has plenty of areas to work on ahead of the Sri Lanka clash on Wednesday.

Mithali is concerned about India's batting and is keen for her side to build partnerships. "We will look into the fact that we don't lose wickets back-to-back because that puts a lot of pressure on the incoming batters. We need to work on our partnerships as batters.

"In terms of bowling, the spinners have been doing well, (against Pakistan) the pacers looked better than the last two games so it depends which wicket we play on against Sri Lanka. If it's a fresh wicket, then we have different plans for it," she said.

Mithali praised her bowlers for managing to keep it tight and not concede too many runs with a small total to defend. Mansi Joshi came into the side for her first game of the tournament and took two for nine as India kept up its perfect record.

Despite losing all three of its opening games, Sri Lanka captain Inoka Ranaweera says there are positives to take from the performances, including Sunday's seven-wicket defeat to England. "Our two openers did really well and had a really good partnership at the start of the match against England which is a big thing."

OneIndia News