WWC: Pakistan fast bowler shares photo with 'idol' Jhulan Goswami

London, July 4: Pakistan women's team fast bowler Kainat Imtiaz recently shared a photograph of her with ace Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami on her official Instagram handle.

It was a dream come true moment for Kainat who took up cricket after getting inspired by the Indian speedster back in 2005.

In her Instagram post, Kainat wrote about how watch in Jhulan during Asia Cup 2005 inspired her to become a cricketer and specifically a fast bowler.

She wrote: "Let me share a story with you all. In 2005 I saw the Indian team for the 1st time as the Asia Cup was held in Pakistan. I was the ball picker during the tournament.I saw @jhulangoswami.

"The fastest bowler of that time. I was so impressed that I chose cricket as a career. Specifically fast bowling.

"Its a proud moment for me as after 12 years today in 2017 i am playing this ODI World Cup with one of my inspirations and getting more inspired"

Here is the photo of the two players:

India eves recently thrashed their Pakistani counterparts by 95 runs at the ICC Women's World Cup 2017.

An inspiring bowling performance from Ekta Bisht guided India to a comprehensive win over their rivals. The Women in Blue remained unbeaten in three matches in the tournament.

Bonding between India and Pakistan cricketer is not something new. A month back during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Pakistan men's team member Azhar Ali shared a photograph of him with MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh.

Dhoni also clicked a photograph with Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed's son a day before the grand final.

