WWC: Pakistan fast bowler shares photo with 'idol' Jhulan Goswami

London, July 4: Pakistan women's team fast bowler Kainat Imtiaz recently shared a photograph of her with ace Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami on her official Instagram handle.

It was a dream come true moment for Kainat who took up cricket after getting inspired by the Indian speedster back in 2005.

Jhulan Goswami (left) with Kainat Imtiaz (Image courtesy: Kainat Instagram handle)
In her Instagram post, Kainat wrote about how watch in Jhulan during Asia Cup 2005 inspired her to become a cricketer and specifically a fast bowler.

She wrote: "Let me share a story with you all. In 2005 I saw the Indian team for the 1st time as the Asia Cup was held in Pakistan. I was the ball picker during the tournament.I saw @jhulangoswami.

"The fastest bowler of that time. I was so impressed that I chose cricket as a career. Specifically fast bowling.

"Its a proud moment for me as after 12 years today in 2017 i am playing this ODI World Cup with one of my inspirations and getting more inspired"

Here is the photo of the two players:

A post shared by kainat Imtiaz (@kainatimtiaz23) on Jul 3, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

India eves recently thrashed their Pakistani counterparts by 95 runs at the ICC Women's World Cup 2017.

An inspiring bowling performance from Ekta Bisht guided India to a comprehensive win over their rivals. The Women in Blue remained unbeaten in three matches in the tournament.

Bonding between India and Pakistan cricketer is not something new. A month back during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Pakistan men's team member Azhar Ali shared a photograph of him with MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh.

Dhoni also clicked a photograph with Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed's son a day before the grand final.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 4, 2017, 16:16 [IST]
