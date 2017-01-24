Wriddhiman Saha still automatic choice as Test wicketkeeper, Parthiv has to wait: Ganguly

Kolkata, Jan 24: Former cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday (January 24) said Bengal wicketkeeper-batsman Wridhhiman Saha is still the automatic choice when it comes to playing Tests for India.

Earlier in the day, Saha's maiden undefeated first class double ton helped the Rest of India (ROI) side clinch their 15th Irani Cup after beating 2016 Ranji Trophy Champions Gujarat by six wickets at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.



Gujarat skipper Parthiv Patel's brilliant performance with the willow in the domestic circuit and India's five-day series against New Zealand, fuelled speculation that the dimunitive southpaw might get the nod ahead of Saha whose injury helped Parthiv get a look-in in the longest format against England.

(Wriddhiman Saha is our No. 1 choice, will return to India's Test squad: MSK Prasad)

The Gujarat left-hander's claim for the Test spot gained weight when he helped his Ranji side clinch their maiden trophy beating defending champions Mumbai by five wickets.

Parthiv led from the front, scoring 143 off 196 balls which included 24 fours to guide his state side to a historic win.

But Ganguly feels the 31-year old Parthiv has to wait as his successes have come at the domestic level of late while Saha has been doing it at the international level.

"Parthiv is successful at the domestic level. At the Test level Wriddhiman is an automatic choice. Parthiv will have to wait," Ganguly said here.

(Irani Cup: Saha becomes first batsman to slam double ton in fourth innings)

Saha, who got a golden duck in the first innings, went on to pile 203 off just 272 balls in the second innings, bringing the competition to the fore as Parthiv could only manage 11 and 32 in the two innings of the Irani Cup.

Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad has also put his weight behind the Bengal keeper saying he is still their No. 1 choice.

"We had made it clear that someone who is coming back from injury, had to play in a domestic game and this was the best opportunity. Right now Saha and Parthiv are the best No. 1 and 2 that we have. It was only to test fitness that we had Saha play here," Prasad said in Mumbai where Saha and his side won the Irani Cup.

IANS