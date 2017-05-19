Wriddhiman Saha hails MS Dhoni as 'masterclass'

Kolkata, May 19: Wriddhiman Saha returned to Kolkata on Wednesday (May 17) early morning. On Saturday (May 20), after getting only two days of rest he will again be seen in action with the gloves behind the wickets in the cricket derby of Bengal between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

Speaking on Thursday (May 18) evening, Wriddhiman Saha still laments for his team Kings XI Punjab’s (KXIP) sudden collapse in the IPL and crashing out of the play-off.

Saha said: “It was not only the last match we were all out for only 73 runs. We also failed to deliver in the previous two matches also. All three matches were equally important.”

Wriddhiman also informed, “Our team owner, Preity Zinta had inspired us even after we crashed out of the League. She always says us to deliver from our heart. After the last match, she had the same words for us in the dressing room.”

The Indian wicketkeeper had also praised MS Dhoni. He added: “Everybody might have started thinking that 'finisher’ Dhoni’s career is coming to end.

"I hope after watching magnificent power hitting by Dhoni in the Play-off those people must start changing their thoughts. Dhoni is immensely mature.

"He knows when the innings should get the acceleration. That is why every time he calculates while batting.

"Dhoni is a master class. More importantly, before India starts its campaign in the forthcoming Champions Trophy, Dhoni’s form might have given a huge boost to Virat Kohli.”

When asked about his gain from this IPL, Wriddhiman Saha clarified, “The most important gain was my ability to score runs even in the T-Twenty format.

"I must thank Virender Sehwag as he was the man to have asked me to start the innings. I have another achievement from this IPL that out of only seven matches we have won in this League, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders gave me pleasure.”

