World T20 2007 hero Joginder Sharma's father looted, stabbed in Rohtak

Rohtak, July 17: Former India cricketer Joginder Sharma's father was stabbed and looted by unknown assailants in Rohtak, Haryana.

As per media reports, Om Prakash Sharma was stabbed and robbed by two unknown assailants near his shop in Rohtak's Kathmandi area on July 15.

The incident occured when the 68-year-old was closing his shop when two boys, in their early twenties, came to his shop to buy cold drinks and cigarettes. They returned after few minutes and attacked Sharma and looted him.

"They first tried to take cash from my pockets. But when I tried to stop them, one of the boys took out a knife and tried to stab me in my stomach. I stopped him by holding the knife in my hands. They then entered my shop and took all the cash from the drawer. They took nearly Rs 7,000," Hindustan Times report quoted Om Prakash as saying.

The attackers even locked the door from outside leaving injured Sharma inside the shop. The victim was taken to the hospital only after he called up his other son, Deepak, who broke the lock and rescued him.

Deepak said that his father suffered knife injuries while trying to stop the assailants from stabbing in his stomach, adding that he has been discharged now.

Police are searching for CCTV footage to find the accused.

Joginder Sharma, who is remembered for bowling the memorable over against Pakistan in the 2007 World T20 final and helped a young Indian side lift the trophy.

Joginder is a police officer and is currently serving as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Hisar.

OneIndia News