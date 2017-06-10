World Cup win will be revolutionary for Indian women's cricket: Mithali Raj

Mumbai, June 10: Ahead of the ICC women's World Cup in England and Wales from June 24 to July 23, India captain Mithali Raj on Saturday said winning the elusive crown will bring in a revolution in women's cricket in the country.

Mithali, however, said the team's main focus is on reaching the semi-finals. India's best attempt at the prestigious event was when they finished runners-up to Australia in the 2005 edition that was held in South Africa.

"Our first step would be to get into the semis of the World Cup," Mithali told reporters before the team's departure for the global event.

"We definitely want to win the World Cup. It will be a revolution for Indian women's cricket," she added.

This will be the 11th edition of the quadrennial event and will be held in England for the third time after 1973 and 1993.

India qualified for the tournament after winning the qualifier events for the ICC Women's World Cup, held in Sri Lanka earlier this year. The Indian eves beat South Africa in the final to qualify for the marquee event.

India will look forward to shrugging off the disappointment of the 2013 World Cup campaign, in which they finished at the seventh position, just above Pakistan.

India will kick-off their campaign against England on June 24, while New Zealand lock horns with Sri Lanka on the same day.

The final will be played on July 23 in London.

