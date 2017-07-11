Women's World Cup: We need to play more attacking cricket: Shikha

London, July 11: Australia and India started the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 in a wonderful manner notching up four consecutive wins each. But they are yet to qualify for the semifinals, courtesy defeats to England and South Africa.

India and Australia will be eyeing the last four berth when they face each other in Bristol on Wednesday. India's record against Australia is not a great one, with eight wins in 41 completed matches but Mithali Raj's 89 set up a five-wicket win when the last time the teams met.

Shikha Pandey who came back into the side against South Africa, explained the team was very aware of the precarious position.

"We need to pull ourselves back from the defeat. The best cricket that we can play is there, so hopefully it will come against Australia," she said.

"Our initial breakthrough has been a concern for us. We need to play more attacking cricket, similar to that of South Africa. We need to plan better for that. Even before the World Cup started, we said we were going to do our best and not have to depend on other teams," said Shikha.

"Obviously, all that now comes into the picture, so we'll do what we do best - that is winning the next two games, and then we'll see what happens," she said.

For Australia, the game is a return to Bristol where England sneaked a three-run victory on Sunday in skipper Meg Lanning's returned from injury. She said: "Against England, it was not our best performance with the ball but hopefully we can learn from that pretty quickly and come back for India."

OneIndia News