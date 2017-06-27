Women's World Cup: Watch WI fielder taking a stunning catch

Taunton, June 27: West Indies's Hayley Matthews took a stunning catch to dismiss Australian captain Meg Lanning of Windies captain Stafanie Taylor's delivery during their match in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup.

Batting at 12, the Lanning stepped out of her crease and lofted a delivery. Taylor ran backwards from mid-off and dived to take a brilliant catch. Her anticipation was inch perfect while running back.

Australia, chasing a low total of 205, had lost their first wicket at 171 runs. Lanning and Beth Mooney were slowly forming a partnership when Taylor struck.

The Australian skipper departed for just 12 runs off 15 balls.

Batting first, West Indies were bowled out for 204 runs in 47.5 overs. Ace Australian Australian all-rounder scalped 3 wickets for 47 runs in her 9 overs.

For the Windies, opener Hayley Matthews scored 46 runs and captain added 45 runs. Taylor also took both the Australian wickets.

Aussie opener Nicole Bolton scored an unbeaten 107 runs to guide his team to victory.

