Women's World Cup: Waqar Younis faces backlash for suggesting 30-over cricket for women

New Delhi, July 5: Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis suffered severe criticism on Twitter after suggesting the women's cricket must be reduced to 30-overs instead of 50.

World Cup Special Site; Photos; Schedule

The legendary Pakistan speedster took to his micro-blogging account and wrote, "@ICC What abt having 30 overs Cricket World Cup 4 Women???Like Tennis 3 sets rather then 5 #Suggestion I feel 50 overs r few 2many #WWCUP17."

Younis's suggestion didn't go down well amongst several cricket fans and former women cricketers. They recounted how competitive the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup matches are and batters are exploding runs.

Australia woman cricketer Alyssa Healy responded to the Pakistani legend's suggestion by asking him to look at the runs scored in the tournament.

Healy, niece of former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy said, "@waqyounis99 Haha so what you're saying is that 530 runs in a 50 over game isn't entertaining?! With two of the best innings anyone has seen.....".

She was referring to the match between Australia and Sri Lanka in which two batters scored 150+ in a high-scoring game, that was won by Australia.

Here's who reacted and how on this issue:

This is what Waqar Younis said:

@ICC What abt having 30 overs Cricket World Cup 4 Women???Like Tennis 3 sets rather then 5 #Suggestion I feel 50 overs r few 2many #WWCUP17 — waqar younis (@waqyounis99) June 29, 2017

Lesser overs mean faster pace,, more audience,,competitive Cricket,,no discrimination or prejudice toward Women #AlwaysRespectWomen #WWCUP17 https://t.co/LHeSmK1k26 — waqar younis (@waqyounis99) June 30, 2017

Alyssa Healy's reply:

Haha so what you're saying is that 530 runs in a 50 over game isn't entertaining?! With two of the best innings anyone has seen..... — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) July 1, 2017

Former SA woman cricketer Mel Jones' reply:

RR at WC is 5+, been 7 💯's from 5 nations, more quicks bowling faster than ever before. Our game is transforming rapidly. Let's chat more 👍🏽 — Mel 'MJ' Jones (@meljones_33) July 1, 2017

2/2 comments made on a quick glimpse of anything = running the risk of knee jerk reactions & that doesn't usually find the best solutions — Mel 'MJ' Jones (@meljones_33) July 1, 2017

Alison Mitchell, sports broadcaster:

For context, Pakistan women only played their 1st ODI in 1997, nearly 20 yrs after India (1/2)... — AlisonMitchell (@AlisonMitchell) July 2, 2017

Women have this Waqar - been playing a T20 World Cup since 2009.... (1/3) — AlisonMitchell (@AlisonMitchell) July 2, 2017

... (2/2) Pak may not be as strong as Aus/Eng/Ind/NZ over 50 overs, but with right support, infrastructure & time they will be. — AlisonMitchell (@AlisonMitchell) July 2, 2017

OneIndia News