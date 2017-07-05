Women's World Cup: Waqar Younis faces backlash for suggesting 30-over cricket for women

New Delhi, July 5: Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis suffered severe criticism on Twitter after suggesting the women's cricket must be reduced to 30-overs instead of 50.

The legendary Pakistan speedster took to his micro-blogging account and wrote, "@ICC What abt having 30 overs Cricket World Cup 4 Women???Like Tennis 3 sets rather then 5 #Suggestion I feel 50 overs r few 2many #WWCUP17."

File photo: Waqar Younis

Younis's suggestion didn't go down well amongst several cricket fans and former women cricketers. They recounted how competitive the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup matches are and batters are exploding runs.

Australia woman cricketer Alyssa Healy responded to the Pakistani legend's suggestion by asking him to look at the runs scored in the tournament.

Healy, niece of former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy said, "@waqyounis99 Haha so what you're saying is that 530 runs in a 50 over game isn't entertaining?! With two of the best innings anyone has seen.....".

She was referring to the match between Australia and Sri Lanka in which two batters scored 150+ in a high-scoring game, that was won by Australia.

