Women's World Cup: Virat Kohli and Co. wish Indian team

London, June 24: Indian women's cricket team begin their journey at the ICC Women World Cup 2017 today (June 24) against England.

Team India are ranked third in ODIs in ICC Women's ranking and are one of the favourites to win the title. The team led by Mithali Raj boasts of some of the best players in the world.

As the Indian team take the field today, ahead of their journey, Indian men's cricket team send their best wishes.

Cricketers like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar recorded their messages for the Indian women's team.

Virat Kohli's message was, "I would like to wish the Indian women cricket team all the very best for the upcoming Cricket World Cup. I am sure we will go a long way and win the tournament and there are some really exciting players to watch out for, so wish you all the best."

Here are the messages of Virat Kohli and his boys

OneIndia News