Women's World Cup: Twitterati hail 'Run Machine' Mithali Raj

London, July 12: India eves skipper Mithali Raj created history today (July 12) against Australia as she became the first women cricketer to complete 6000 runs in ODIs.

India are currently playing Australia in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup 2017 encounter. India batting first posted a mammoth total of 226 for the loss of 7 wickets in their 50 overs.

Opener Poonam Raut scored a magnificent century while the captain fantastic scored 69.

34-year-old Indian skipper surpassed the previous record of England's Charlotte Edwards who had scored 5992 runs in the One-Day Internationals.

As Mithali scripts history against Australia, fans from all over the country took Twitter to congratulated and laud her.

Here are some of the best tweets.

OneIndia News