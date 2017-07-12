Women's World Cup: Twitterati hail 'Run Machine' Mithali Raj

London, July 12: India eves skipper Mithali Raj created history today (July 12) against Australia as she became the first women cricketer to complete 6000 runs in ODIs.
Women's World Cup: India 226/7; Mithali first woman to score 6000 runs
India are currently playing Australia in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup 2017 encounter. India batting first posted a mammoth total of 226 for the loss of 7 wickets in their 50 overs.
Opener Poonam Raut scored a magnificent century while the captain fantastic scored 69.
34-year-old Indian skipper surpassed the previous record of England's Charlotte Edwards who had scored 5992 runs in the One-Day Internationals.
As Mithali scripts history against Australia, fans from all over the country took Twitter to congratulated and laud her.
Here are some of the best tweets.
