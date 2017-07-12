Women's World Cup: Twitterati hail 'Run Machine' Mithali Raj

London, July 12: India eves skipper Mithali Raj created history today (July 12) against Australia as she became the first women cricketer to complete 6000 runs in ODIs.

India are currently playing Australia in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup 2017 encounter. India batting first posted a mammoth total of 226 for the loss of 7 wickets in their 50 overs.

File photo: Mithali raj
Opener Poonam Raut scored a magnificent century while the captain fantastic scored 69.

34-year-old Indian skipper surpassed the previous record of England's Charlotte Edwards who had scored 5992 runs in the One-Day Internationals.

As Mithali scripts history against Australia, fans from all over the country took Twitter to congratulated and laud her.

Here are some of the best tweets.

Sachin Tendulkar of Women's cricket

A fan compared Mithali Raj to Sachin Tendulkar.

Fans are privileged

Fans hail Maithali Raj as she completes 6000 runs in ODIs.

Mithali Raj ruling Indian cricket

Indian women's team skipper became the first woman to complete 6000 runs in ODIs.

Aakash Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra hailed Mithali Raj.

Fans are proud of Mithali

IndianFans are proud of Mithali Raj.

Virat Kohli

Indian men's skipper Virat Kohli hailed Mithali Raj.

Legend Mithali Raj

Indian fans Mithali Raj as a legend.

True Champion

Fans hailed Mithali Raj as a true champion.

Legendary knock

Fans hailed Mithali Raj's innings as a legendary knock.

Fans hail India captain Mithali Raj

Indian fans hailed India captain Mithali Raj

OneIndia News

