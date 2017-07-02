Women's World Cup: Twitterati congratulate Team India for spectacular win against Pakistan

Derby, July 2: Pacer Ekta Bisht grabbed a sensational fifer as dominant India crushed Pakistan by 95 runs in the league match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 on Sunday (July 2).

Bisht finished her full quota of ten overs by conceding just 18 runs to give India their third consecutive win in the tournament.

After a couple of impressive outings with bat, it was the turn of Bisht (10-2-18-5) and other bowlers to defend a below-par total of 169, as they skittled the opposition out for a lowly 74 in 38.1 overs.

Indian eves maintained their unbeaten record against Pakistan and registered their tenth win against the neighbouring country in the ODIs.

Earlier, a disciplined bowling effort from Pakistan bowlers restricted India to 169/9 in 50 overs in the match 11.

Nashra Sandhu picked up 4 wickets and rattled India's top order to ensure a low target for her team to chase when they come out to chase.

Opener Poonam Raut scored a fighting 47 off 72 deliveries while rest of the Indian batters failed to offer any resistance.

Earlier, India captain Mithali Raj won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan but her decision of batting first backfired.

