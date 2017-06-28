Women's World Cup: South Africa Vs New Zealand match abandoned due to rain

London, June 28: Match 6 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 between the South Africa eves and the New Zealand eves have been called off due to rain.

Both New Zealand and South Africa were off to a winning start in their opening matches. While the White Ferns humbled the Sri Lankans by 9 wickets, South Africa defeated Pakistan in a closely fought match.

New Zealand remain at the top of the league after sharing points with South Africa who have 4 points and are standing at the second position.

Against Sri Lanka, New Zealand fielded first and bowled out the Lankans for just 188 runs. Riding Suzy Bates' century, they chased down the total for the loss of just 1 wicket.

South Africa, on the other hand, scalped a hard fought win against Pakistan. The Subcontinent side batting first scored 206, which the Proteas chased down in 49 overs.

New Zealand will next face Australia on Sunday (July 2) while South Africa are scheduled to face West Indies on the same day.

Here is the official tweet confirming the fate of the match

OneIndia News