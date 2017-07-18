Women's World Cup: South Africa elect to bat against hosts England in semi-final

Bristol, July 18: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat against hosts England in the first semi-final of ICC Women's World Cup 2017 here on Tuesday (July 18).

South African skipper Dane van Niekerk immediately decided to bat against Heather Knight and company to set a target.

England defeated South Africa in the league match played between the two teams and the latter would be hoping to extract revenge of the defeat and upset favourite teams.

English wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylor struck a dominant 147 off 104 balls as her knock comprised 24 boundaries.

With 372 runs, opener Tammy Beaumont is the tournament's leading run-getter and team would be hoping another dominant performance against South Africa.

South Africa, on the other hand, would once again be relying upon their all-round show in the penultimate game of the tournament.

