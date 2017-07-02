Women's World Cup: SA bowler Dane van Niekerk picks up 4 wickets for no runs to create ODI record

Leicester, July 2: South Africa women's cricket team crushed West Indies by 10 wickets in their league match in the league match of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2017 here on Sunday (July 2).

South Africa women first folded the West Indies innings for 48, the second-lowest in their history and sixth lowest total of the tournament, and registered an easy win.

Marizanne Kapp (4/14 off 7 overs) and Shabnim Ismail (2/16 off 6) reduced West Indies to 5 for 16, but the best performance for the day was reserved for the Proteas' skipper.

Dane van Niekerk, the captain, became only the first bowler in ODI cricket history to take four wickets in a match without conceding a single run.

From her feiry spell of 3.2 overs van Niekerk, a right-handed legspinner, ensured WI were reduced within 50 runs. She bowled 3 maiden overs.

Two women cricketers have earlier taken three wickets for no loss, but van Niekerk's effort is simply amazing.

What a fantastic performance from the @ProteasWomen !!! Congrats @danevn81 and the girls! Looking good. — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) July 2, 2017

This was third successive defeat for the West Indies and the runners-up of the 2013 edition are looking to heading closer to elimination.

Asked to bat, Windies were bundled out in 25.2 overs and SA openers achieved the total in 6.2 overs.

Only one West Indies batter Chedean Nation managed to get into double digits, such was a ferocity of SA bowlers.

Marizanne Kapp was adjudged the player of the match for her impressive bowling effort.

Brief scores:

West Indies Women 48 in 25.2 overs (Chedean Nation 26, Hayley Matthews 4; Dane van Niekerk 4 for 0) lost to South Africa Women 49 for 0 in 6.2 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 19*, Lizelle Lee 29*; Deandra Dottin 0 for 23) by 10 wickets with 262 balls to spare.

