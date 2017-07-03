Women's World Cup: Photos from India's win over Pakistan

Derby, July 3: India's stunning form in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup continued as they picked up their third consecutive win against Pakistan in the match 11 yesterday (July 2).

Captain Mithali Raj had won the toss and elected to field first. It was not a very pleasant start to the Indian innings as in-form southpaw Smriti Mandhana was dismissed early.

The top order failed to put up any resistance against a strong looking Pakistani bowling. Only opener Poonam Rawat managed to score 47 off 87 balls. The Indian team posted 169 runs for the loss of 9 wickets at the end of 50 overs.

Indian bowler Ekta Bisht's fifer ransacked the Pakistani batting line-up who were cleaned up for just 74 runs. It was complete dominance shown by the Indian bowlers.

Here are some photos from the India-Pakistan match

Poonam Raut India's Poonam Raut bats during the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 match between India and Pakistan. Ekta Bisht India's Ekta Bisht celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's Iram Javed during the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 match between India and Pakistan. Deepti Sharma India's Deepti Sharma bowls during the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 match between India and Pakistan. Indian players celebrate India's Ekta Bisht (second left) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Pakistan's Diana Baig during the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 match between India and Pakistan Indian players shake hands with Pakistanis after the match India's Mansi Joshi shakes hand with Pakistan captain Sana Mir as she leaves the field upon dismissal during the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 match between India and Pakistan.

OneIndia News