Women's World Cup: Photos from India's emphatic win over England

Derby, June 25: India eves kick started their ICC Women's World Cup campaign with a comprehensive 35 runs win over hosts England yesterday (June 24).

Batting first, team India posted a mammoth total of 281 runs riding on quality innings of Punam Rawat, Smriti Mandhana, and captain Mithali Raj.

In reply, England were bundled out for 246 runs. Deepti Sharma took 3 wickets and Shikha Pandey scalped 2 to guide India to a brilliant win.

For England, middle order batswoman Fran Wilson top scored with 81 runs off 75 balls and skipper Heather Knight contributed 46 runs.

India women now take on West Indies in their second match on June 29.

Punam Rawat India's Punam Raut celebrate her half-century during the ICC Women's World Cup fixture against England. Mithali Raj India's skipper Mithali Raj in action during the ICC Women's World Cup fixture at the County Ground, Derby. Indian players celebrate India's Veda Krishnamurthy (left) celebrates with Sushma Verma after taking a catch on the boundary for England's Anya Shrubsole, to win the match during the ICC Women's World Cup. Fran Wilson (left) and Katherine Brunt England's Fran Wilson, left, is congratulated by Katherine Brunt after reaching a half century during the ICC Women's World Cup fixture. Veda Krishnamurthy takes a catch India's Veda Krishnamurthy takes a catch on the boundary of England's Anya Shrubsole to win the match during the ICC Women's World Cup fixture.

