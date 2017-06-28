Women's World Cup: Pakistan team guilty of slow over-rate

London, June 28: Pakistan has been found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate during its ICC Women's World Cup 2017 match against England in Leicester on Tuesday (June 28).

Richie Richardson of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the sanction after Sana Mir's side was ruled to be one over short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

As per Appendix 3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, there is no financial penalty against the Pakistan players, however, if Pakistan commits a second minor over-rate offence during the event with Sana as captain, then she will be suspended for one match.

The charge had been laid by on-field umpires Chris Brown and Jacqueline Williams and reserve umpire S. Saikat.

OneIndia News