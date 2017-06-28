Women's World Cup: Pakistan team guilty of slow over-rate

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

London, June 28: Pakistan has been found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate during its ICC Women's World Cup 2017 match against England in Leicester on Tuesday (June 28).

WC Special Site; Match Report; Results; Schedule; Photos

Richie Richardson of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the sanction after Sana Mir's side was ruled to be one over short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

File photo: Pakistan players celebrate an England wicket at Women's World Cup 2017
File photo: Pakistan players celebrate an England wicket at Women's World Cup 2017

As per Appendix 3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, there is no financial penalty against the Pakistan players, however, if Pakistan commits a second minor over-rate offence during the event with Sana as captain, then she will be suspended for one match.

The charge had been laid by on-field umpires Chris Brown and Jacqueline Williams and reserve umpire S. Saikat.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

cricket, icc women world cup 2017, pakistan, england

Story first published: Wednesday, June 28, 2017, 15:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 28, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...