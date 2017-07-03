Leicester, July 3: South Africa dismissed the West Indies for 48 - the 17th lowest score in the history of women's ODIs - before overhauling the target inside seven overs with all 10 wickets intact here in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 on Sunday (July 2).

In one of the most outstanding and impressive spells of leg-spin bowling in women's ODIs, South Africa's 24-year-old captain Dane van Niekerk returned figures of 3.2-3-0-4 as the West Indies was sent packing for a paltry 48 in 25.2 overs after being put into bat.

This was the 17th lowest score by any side in 1066 women's ODIs to date, and second lowest by the West Indies since making 41 against England in Loughborough in 2002.

Van Niekerk ripped the heart out of the West Indies' middle and lower middle-order batting after 27-year-old bowler Marizanne Kapp had caused the initial damage by capturing four for 14, with her new ball Shabnim Ismail grabbing two for 16 to justify their captain's decision to bowl first.

The only West Indies batter to offer some resistance was Chedean Nation, who scored 26 off 53 balls with five fours.

South Africa batters cashed in on the opportunity to improve their net run-rate by racing to the 49-run victory in just 38 balls to romp home with all 10 wickets and more than 43 overs to spare. Lizelle Lee clubbed six fours in her 16-ball 29 not out, while Laura Wolvaardt returned not out on 19 that came off 22 balls and included three fours.

Van Niekerk later said: "It was quite surreal, if I could script it I would not have written it like that.

"We had our plans coming into the game and it worked to the tee. I'm really proud of the bowlers, especially my two opening bowlers, they were world class."

South Africa beat the West Indies by 10 wickets in Leicester. West Indies 48 all out, 25.2 overs (Chedean Nation 26; Dane van Niekerk 3.2-3-0-4, Marizanne Kapp 7-2-14-4, Shabnim Ismail 2-16). SA 51-0, 6.2 overs (Lizelle Lee 29 not out, Laura Wolfvaardt 19 not out)

