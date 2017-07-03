Women's World Cup: Night, Taylor fifties guide England to convincing 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka

Taunton, July 3: England coasted to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka when it chased down a 205-run target with more than 19 overs to spare in Taunton in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 on Sunday (July 2).

A 148-run third wicket partnership in just over 22 overs between captain Heather Knight and Sarah Taylor set the stage for England's convincing seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in front of nearly 3,500 spectators.

Knight scored a 76-ball 82 with 10 fours and a six, while Taylor returned unbeaten on 74 from 67 balls with 11 fours as the host nation overhauled the 205-run target with seven wickets and more than 19 overs to spare. Lauren Winfield with 26 was the other notable contributor.

Earlier, 30-year-old Laura Marsh captured four for 45 and 24-year-old Natalie Sciver snapped up two for 32 as Sri Lanka stuttered to 204 for eight in 50 overs after slipping from 84 for two in the 22nd over to 145 for seven in the 39th over.

No.8 batter Oshadhi Ranasinghe(26) added 45 valuable runs for the ninth wicket with No.10 batter Ama Kanchana (34 not out) to bring some respectability to the Sri Lanka score.

In the top order, Hasini Perera (46), Shashikala Siriwardena (33) and Dilani Manodara (28) batted well, while Chamari Athapaththu, who scored 178 not out in the previous match against Australia, became one of two victims for Sciver after scoring a three-ball one.

Marsh, later adjudged player of the match, said: "It's great to get another win on the board and I thought the girls played really well, we were good in the field with the ball and the girls knocked them off convincingly at the end.

"Every time you get a chance to play, it's pretty special especially in a home world cup, to get the chance to bowl and take some wickets was really special."

