Women's World Cup: Australia spoil Suzie Bates’s 100th ODI with 5-wicket win over New Zealand

Bristol, July 3: Australia chased down a 220-run target in the penultimate over for the loss of five wickets in Bristol to register their third consecutive win and climb at the top of the points table in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 here on Sunday (July 2).

In the feature match of the day in Bristol, Suzie Bates, playing in her 100th ODI, made the right call on the spin of coin and elected to bat first.

She then spearheaded a positive New Zealand start before a middle-order collapse saw the White Ferns slip from 85 for two to 147 for six.

Only a rearguard action by Katie Perkins (52, 59b, 5x4) and Erin Bermingham (35, 42b, 3x4), who added 49 runs for the seventh wicket, helped New Zealand finish its allotted quota of 50 overs at 219 for nine.

Bates, who became the 28th women's player to feature in 100 or more ODIs, finished as her side's top scorer with 51 that came off 76 balls and included six fours.

Before the start of the match and to mark her 100th ODI, a special cap was presented to her by former White Ferns player Paula Flannery. Bates' parents also attended this presentation ceremony.

For Australia, Jess Jonassen (three for 33) and Megan Schutt (three for 40) shared wickets.

The score never really threatened a strong Australia batting line-up as it achieved the target in 48.4 overs for the loss of five wickets.

All the batters came to the party with openers Beth Mooney and Nicole Bolton scoring 32 and 26 respectively, No.3 batter Meg Lanning hitting 48, No.4 batter Ellyse Perry top scoring with 71 (91b, 4x4) and No.6 batter Alex Blackwell finishing on 35 not out.

Lanning and Perry added 71 runs for the third wicket partnership, while Perry and Blackwell put on 76 for the fifth wicket.

Perry, later adjudged player of the match, said: Perry said: "I've really enjoyed batting in recent months and near the top of the order. We felt like we were reasonably in control in terms of the chase. With these hard squares, you can get in and capitalise with wide balls and things.

"Today has been our biggest test against a fantastic team in New Zealand, they always give us a tough game."

