Women's World Cup: England win toss, send India to bat first

Derby, June 24: England captain Heather Knight won the toss and elected to field first against India in the match 2 of ICC Women's World Cup 2017.

Team India are a rank higher than their opponents England. Indian are ranked third while the English are ranked 4th in ODIs.

The Mithali Raj-led side boasts of some really exciting players, a blend of experience and youth. Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami became the leading wicket-taker in the world in ODIs just a month back.

India will be eyeing a good start to their campaign with a win against hosts.

Playing XIs

England: Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Sarah Taylor, Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, D Wyatt, K Brunt, Danielle Hazell, Jenny Gunn, Anya Shrubsole, Alex Hartley

India: Poonam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Sushma Verma, Poonam Yadav.

