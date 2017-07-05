Women's World Cup 2017: India win toss, elect to bat first against Sri Lanka

London, July 5: Indian captain Mithali Raj won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka in the match 14 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017.

India eves are on a roll at the moment as they have won all 3 matches they have played so far. Starting with a win against hosts England, the momentum continued against West Indies.

In the last match, They thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan by 95 runs. A win today against the Lankan women would help them keep one foot on the semi-final of the tournament.

Opener Smriti Mandhan is in sublime form this tournament and a lot will depend upon how she forms the innings at the very beginning.

The Indian bowlers too have displayed great expertise. Ekta Bisht took a fifer against Pakistan in the last match which ransacked their batting line-up completely.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are yet to win any matches. They lost all three matches against New Zealand, Australia, and England.

Playing XIs

India: Poonam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Dipti Sharma, Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma (wicketkeeper), Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav.

Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Nipuni Hansika, Chamari Athapaththu, Shashikala Siriwardena, Dilani Manodara (wicketkeeper), Prasadani Weerakkodi, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Ama Kanchana, Sripali Weerakkody, Inoka Ranaweera (captain), Chandima Gunaratne.

